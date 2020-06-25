Corn, Beans, and Squash: What the Three Sisters Tell Us

Corn, beans, and squash, commonly known as “the Three Sisters,” have been important companion crops in Indigenous communities in the Americas for centuries. This combination not only holds traditional wisdom and folklore but has also been proven to be scientifically and environmentally symbiotic.

As part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival “Beyond the Mall” digital programming, join the conversation between Smithsonian Gardens horticulturist Christine Price-Abelow and Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian staff: Mitsitam Cafe chef Freddie Bitsoie (Navajo), student and teachers coordinator Renee Gokey (Eastern Shawnee), and cultural interpreter program coordinator Mandy Van Heuvelen (Mnicoujou Lakota), who will lead a discussion about the Three Sisters, traditional Indigenous agriculture, and food sovereignty.

This program will include step-by-step instructions on preparing a delicious dish incorporating the Three Sisters. Growing and using these healthy ingredients is now more important than ever for everyone.

