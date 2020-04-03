Coronavirus is changing how we say goodbye

Social distancing has been causing changes for people across the globe, making it difficult to spend time with friends and family, but it is making it especially hard for those trying to say goodbye to those loved ones who passed away. For many, a funeral is a ritual of grief to remember the dead and comfort the living. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted that ritual and forced a change in the way we say goodbye.
Gone are the ways of families and friends gathering for funerals and wakes at funeral homes, churches and homes where they mourn the loss of their loved one. Instead, funeral homes are transitioning to small gatherings, live-streamed memorials and postponing large gatherings until life can go back to normal.
Funeral homes across Minnesota are considered essential providers and have been authorized to continue providing services, however, they must do so while complying with social distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to meet the needs of grieving families.
Staff at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, located in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, expressed that the death of a loved one is already a difficult time and so having to limit funeral service sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused more stress and difficulty through the grieving process. However, the funeral home has implemented services that will allow families and friends to grieve for their loved ones.
“The most difficult part of this has been watching families lose someone that they love, but because of the social distancing and small gathering guidelines, they are not able to receive the same support from their family and friends that they would normally be able to,” Funeral Director Lance Ehrlin said. “It’s really hard to see families who have experienced a loss have to go through it during this time of social distancing with restrictions on the size of gatherings.”
The funeral home is working hard to provide small funeral services and care for the grief of loved ones all while complying with Minnesota and North Dakota safety guidelines. They are currently limiting the size of their gatherings to comply with the guidelines of local and state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The funeral home’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of the community, families served and those they employ.
If a death occurs, the funeral home is working to create a safe environment to allow for the grieving of loved ones. While the funeral home is complying with guidelines and instituting social gathering measurers, they understand how difficult it is for those who have lost a loved one and so they are utilizing technology to connect remotely with families and friends as well as creating opportunities for sharing support. They will be providing online streaming and recording of funeral services available at no additional charge. Additionally, even though the size of gatherings have been restricted, they are offering services that are small to say goodbye and will schedule larger community gatherings or services.
In the funeral planning stages, they are encouraging families to attend in-person conferences with the least amount of family members necessary to make decisions. However, they have the technological ability to use video conferencing and document-sharing to allow those who do not attend to be present virtually. Family members can participate by helping with writing the obituary and contributing photos or video clips to create a video tribute.
They are also taking precautionary steps such as having their employees use personal protective equipment, carefully monitoring their own health, reducing the number of staff present in the building, thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting their facilities, limiting non-essential travel and following CDC and state official’s guidelines.
As funeral professionals, they are very aware of the impact of delaying services can have on family and friends. Even though this is a challenging time, they are presenting families with options to help begin the process of grief. While all public grief care actives and home visits are canceled, the funeral home’s grief care coordinators are continuing to offer support through the use of technology.
The funeral home emphasizes that the support of extended family and friends is extremely important and so they are encouraging people to reach out to those going through a loss by phone calls, text messages, emails and video chats. They recommend to others to help those coping with a loss to share memories, photos, videos and stories to express support for loss of a loved one.
In the event that someone has died of COVID-19, funeral homes can complete a burial while following guidelines set forth by the CDC. Additionally, the CDC has stated that there is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral visitation service with the body of someone who has died of COVID-19. However, they have recommended people consider not touching the body of someone who has died from the illness.
