Coronavirus reaches pandemic proportions

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View is about how our communities are preparing for the coronavirus.
Ken Clark of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, has no intention of traveling abroad while the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.
Even traveling closer to home holds little appeal for him, he said, as he could unknowingly come up against someone who had some form of contact with coronavirus — whether through global travels or being from a country that has COVID-19. Coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries — North America, South America, China, Japan, Italy, Australia and parts of Africa, to name a few, according to the World Health Organization. As of Tuesday, March 10, there were 118,624 coronavirus cases across the globe with 4,269 deaths. These numbers change daily as the virus has reached pandemic status.
Not worried here
Jan Willprecht of Lidgerwood isn’t worried about COVID-19. She said coronavirus is just another name for a virus that is sickening people, and in some cases, causing their deaths. She said as long as people take basic precautions like washing their hands and not touching their faces, they should make it through coronavirus just fine.
She isn’t a big world traveler anyway and certainly wouldn’t fly to a country with active coronavirus cases, she said, citing common sense to get through this virus.
“We go through these types of viruses every few years. We’ll get through this,” she said.
Willprecht listens to the news reports on coronavirus to keep track of its spread. She doesn’t believe it will hit this region, she said. North Dakota officials agree and said the risk of coronavirus becoming widespread in the state is low. They still are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners to be prepared. They are processing information as quickly as they can and are holding meetings like the conference call superintendents like Dan Dalchow of Wyndmere, North Dakota, were part of Tuesday afternoon.
The state lab at Bismarck can now process initial medical tests to determine whether a person has contracted coronavirus. This testing takes nose and mouth swabs, then sends samples to the state lab.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no reported cases of coronavirus in North Dakota. A University of North Dakota student had quarantined himself after being tested for COVID-19. The Grand Forks and North Dakota Departments of Health requested the test on Monday, March 9. The results came back Tuesday afternoon and there was no COVID-19 detected, officials said.
The North Dakota Department of Health established a website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavisus, with resources for residents and an online survey for people who have traveled internationally.
The health department recommends taking basic steps to prevent spread of the virus. The steps mimic best practices to prevent the flu from spreading. They include washing hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. Stay home when you are sick. Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Gov. Doug Burgum is urging North Dakotans to take precautions to protect themselves, especially senior citizens and other populations particularly vulnerable to coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“Our highest priority is the health, safety and well-being of all North Dakotans, and that especially includes our seniors and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Burgum said after a coronavirus briefing from Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and senior federal health officials. “We’re working closely with our hospitals, nursing homes and other stakeholders to ensure that every appropriate measure is being taken to protect vulnerable populations and all North Dakota citizens.”
Coronavirus effects are far-reaching
Don’t think coronavirus is hurting you here in North Dakota? Think again. Consider this:
• The University of Mary is temporarily closing its Rome campus because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. To date, more than 3,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, according to WHO. The U.S. government escalated travel advisories to Italy and is now advising against any non-essential travel.
• Other North Dakota colleges are considering how to handle risks the virus poses to students and staff overseas. North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott sent an email to schools Tuesday with a “strong recommendation” that “all campus-sanctioned overseas travel be suspended until further notice.”
• Universities from California to New York closed campus classrooms as coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide. Harvard is even telling students not to return to campus after spring break as it transitions to online classes by March 23.
• The Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments in response to concerns about coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday, becoming the first Division I conference to take that step. The league’s regular season champions — Yale men and Princeton women — will receive automatic berths into the NCAA tournaments. Other Division I conferences announced increased safety measures as March Madness ramps up, but vowed the games will go on.
• The latest trouble sign is a drop in oil prices that broke over last weekend. The coronavirus has hurt demand for travel, thus lowering demand for oil.
• That sent the already jittery financial markets stampeding downward. Economists said it became so bad at one point that a rarely used “circuit breaker” in the U.S. markets was tripped, halting trading for 15 minutes. By the end of the day, the S&P 500 had fallen 7 percent. Everything from 401k’s to IRA’s have been affected. Personal finance experts advise people to sit tight and not make any rash decisions about selling stocks because of recent market dips.
• Ireland called off all St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country.
• Italy locked down the whole country Monday, banning public gatherings and restricting travel nationwide.
• Israel imposed a 14-day quarantine on anyone arriving from abroad, while Saudi Arabia closed off air and sea travel to nine countries and suspended pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina.
