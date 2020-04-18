142 new COVID-19 cases in MInnesota, total at 2,213

Minnesota added 142 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,213.  Ten new deaths were reported, bringing Minnesota's total of COVID-19 related deaths to 121. All data collected is through 8 p.m. Friday.

Total cases requiring hospitalization are 561, with 239 people currently hospitalized and 111 in ICU.

Wilkin County now has 8 confirmed cases, up from five the previous day and 2 deaths.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DOH COVID-19 website, https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html#map1 and the public dashboard at https://mndps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f28f84968c1148129932c3bebb1d3a1a/.

Watch a video on how to make your own face covering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4&feature=youtu.be/.

