2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wilkin County Tuesday

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Wilkin County, Minnesota, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The deceased were between the ages of 35-39 and 50-54, respectively.
There have been a total of nine deaths in the county. Before Tuesday, the last death in the county was over the weekend of Dec. 25-27, 2020, Daily News reported.
The state reported 18 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,461 deaths. Only 22 deaths in the state have been among people ages 35-39, and 93 deaths have been among people ages 50-54.
Minnesota confirmed 90 or more new deaths per day between Nov. 27-Dec. 16, 2020. Since then, daily death tolls have been decreasing, following the decreasing cases statewide.
Minnesota reported 1,612 new cases, amounting to 425,261 total cases, as of Tuesday. Wilkin County remains at 573 total cases, consistent with Monday’s numbers.
