2 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,289 COVID-19 cases, with two newly reported as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. There have been 17 deaths in the county, and there were no new deaths Wednesday.

The county is still considered a high level of community transmission with 10 cases between a seven day period as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Wilkin County, 3,285 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,101 people have received both doses as of Monday, Dec. 27. This means 55.5 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.

As of Monday, 88 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 64 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses of vaccine, 42 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses of vaccine, 33 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses of vaccine, 35 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses of vaccine and 4 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received both doses of vaccine.

Minnesota has had a total of 1.01 million COVID-19 cases, 5,215 of them new as of Wednesday. The state reported 69 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 10,468. Of the total cases, 13,759 are reinfections, according to MDH. The state has completed 16.12 million COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday.

In the state, 3.75 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.51 million have completed both doses as of Monday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (22 percent fully vaccinated).

