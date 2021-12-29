2 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,289 COVID-19 cases, with two newly reported as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. There have been 17 deaths in the county, and there were no new deaths Wednesday.
The county is still considered a high level of community transmission with 10 cases between a seven day period as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,285 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,101 people have received both doses as of Monday, Dec. 27. This means 55.5 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Monday, 88 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 64 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses of vaccine, 42 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses of vaccine, 33 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses of vaccine, 35 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses of vaccine and 4 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received both doses of vaccine.
Minnesota has had a total of 1.01 million COVID-19 cases, 5,215 of them new as of Wednesday. The state reported 69 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 10,468. Of the total cases, 13,759 are reinfections, according to MDH. The state has completed 16.12 million COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday.
In the state, 3.75 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.51 million have completed both doses as of Monday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (22 percent fully vaccinated).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.