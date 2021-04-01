2 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Thursday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had 663 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 probable cases as of Thursday, April 1. The county had two newly reported cases Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county as of April 1.
In Wilkin County, 1,615 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,099 people have received both doses as of Tuesday, March 30. This means 32 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
As of Tuesday, 67.5 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 30.7 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 521,667 COVID-19 cases, 2,140 of them new as of Thursday. The state reported 12 new deaths Thursday, bringing the state total to 6,860.
In the state, 1,682,491 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 1,057,844 have completed both doses as of Tuesday’s report. There have been 2,501,275 doses shipped to providers across the state. As of Tuesday, 81.5 percent of people aged 65 and older had received at least one vaccine dose and 38.7 percent of people between the ages of 50-64 have received at least one dose.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 8.8 percent compared to Minnesota’s 6.5 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, April 1. In the latest weekly positive case report, 7-10 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of March 14-20, the same as the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 4.6 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 6,347 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 8,253,622 COVID-19 tests as of Thursday. Out of the positive cases 39,295 have been among healthcare workers.
Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 7,731 cases, while students have had a total of 10,112 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 16,391, according to Thursday’s report.
Over 42,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 20,013 total cases in staff and 22,343 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 51,252 of the total cases in the state as of Thursday. A total of four COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
