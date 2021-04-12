20 vaccine doses available today, Wilkin Co. Public Health says

Wilkin County Public Health has 20 Moderna vaccine doses that must be administered today, Monday, April 12.
Public health is looking for anyone 18 years and older who has not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. Interested individuals can call them at (218) 643-7122 to schedule an appointment today, Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health, said.
Wiertzema said she is also available to speak with anyone who has apprehensions or questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
