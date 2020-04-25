The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota increased by 23 Saturday, the biggest single-day increase on record in the state since the crisis began. The state also saw the largest daily jump of confirmed cases today, 261, bringing Minnesota's total COVID-19 cases to 3,446.
Data is current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Health officials said 22 of the 23 deaths reported Saturday were residents of long-term care facilities. Hennepin County had 17 deaths from the disease, ranging in age from the 60s to over 100. Other deaths included three Clay County residents, one each in their 60s, 80s and 90s, two Ramsey County residents in their 90s and a Wilkin County resident in their 80s, MPR reported.
Patients currently hospitalized are 288, with 109 in ICU. Total cases requiring hospitalization are 797.
The number of patients recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation is 1,654, up 60 from Friday.
No new cases were reported in Wilkin County, which has a total of 11. With the new death, the county's total is now 3.
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
For more of the state's COVID-19 information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html#map1/.
