3 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases, 1 death Monday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,274 COVID-19 cases, with 3 newly reported as of Monday, Dec. 20. Of those, 1,222 no longer require isolation as of a Thursday, Dec. 16 weekly report. There have been 17 deaths in the county, including one newly-reported death Monday. The deceased was aged 60-64.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 29 cases between a seven day period as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,248 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,084 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Dec. 16. This means 54.8 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Wednesday, 88 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 64 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses of vaccine, 41 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses of vaccine, 33 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses of vaccine, 35 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses of vaccine and 4 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received both doses of vaccine.
Minnesota has had a total of 982,664 COVID-19 cases, 3,397 of them new as of Monday. The state reported 45 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 10,156. Of the total cases, 12,108 are reinfections, according to MDH. The state has completed 15.68 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday.
In the state, 3.72 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.48 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (19 percent fully vaccinated).
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm celebrated one year of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Dec. 16. Nearly 30 percent of children 5-11 years old have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose since becoming eligible last month, a statistic that pushes Minnesota to the front of the line in the Midwest and the nation for vaccinating the age group.
“We want to thank all of the providers and partners who have helped us efficiently and equitably make sure Minnesotans can get their COVID-19 vaccine – we would not be able to do this without you,” Malcolm stated. “We also recognize that this pandemic is not over. Today our partners reminded us of how critical it is for people to get vaccinated, get boosted, and use other known prevention strategies to slow the spread and prevent further hospitalizations and deaths from this virus.”
