Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 893 COVID-19 cases, with three newly reported as of Friday, Sept. 17. Of those, 865 no longer require isolation as of Thursday’s weekly report. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county, and the total remains at 14.
The county is back up to a high level of community transmission with 10 cases between a seven day period as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,032 people aged 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,857 people have received both doses as of Wednesday, Sept. 15. This means 56.4 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Wednesday, 88 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 64 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose, 40 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received at least one dose, 29 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received at least one dose and 35 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 681,613 COVID-19 cases, 2,645 of them new as of Friday. The state reported 13 new deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 7,983.
In the state, 3.36 million Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.19 million have completed both doses as of Wednesday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (89 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 12-15 have the lowest vaccination rate (46 percent fully vaccinated).
Wilkin County’s cumulative percent of positive cases is higher than the state’s, at 7.7 percent compared to Minnesota’s 6 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Sept. 16. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 5-7 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, an increase from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 6.2 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 9,097 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 12 million COVID-19 tests as of Friday. Out of the positive cases 46,237 have been among healthcare workers.
Just under 57,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 22,920 total cases in staff and 23,889 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 64,810 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
