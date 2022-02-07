3 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday, 1 new death

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,521 COVID-19 cases, with three newly reported as of Monday, Feb. 7. Of those, 1,462 no longer require isolation as of a Thursday, Feb. 3 weekly report. The Minnesota Department of Health reported one new death in the county Monday, bringing the total to 22. The deceased was between the ages of 70-74.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 45 cases between a seven day period as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota has had a total of 1.36 million COVID-19 cases, 5,829 of them new as of Monday. The state reported 35 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 11,634.
Wilkin County’s cumulative percent of positive cases was higher than the state’s, at 8.7 percent compared to Minnesota’s 8 percent, according to the weekly report released Feb. 3. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 10-15 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Jan. 16-22, an decrease from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 19.9 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 14,176 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 18.18 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases, 53,380 have been re-infections.
In Wilkin County, 3,472 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,230 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Feb. 3. This means 58.6 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday, 91 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 68 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose, 49 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received at least one dose, 38 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received at least one dose, 42 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received at least one dose and 21 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received at at least one dose.
In the state, 3.85 million Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.61 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (31 percent fully vaccinated).
The highest number of cases belongs to the 25-29 age group, which accounts for 120,088 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of 31 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
