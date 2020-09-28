Door-to-door COVID-19 testing that was due to occur from Sept. 24 - Sept. 27 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was halted on Friday, Sept. 25 after workers experienced racial slurs and intimidation from residents in Eitzen, Minnesota, according to a Minnesota Department of Health tweet.
The free testing was intended to provide information on the number of people infected who did not experience symptoms and regional differences in the virus’ spread. Healthcare professionals were offering a blood test or nasal swab to test either the current or past presence of coronavirus.
Debra Jacobs, Director of Public Health for Wilkin County, said she was unsure if anyone in Breckenridge was able to take part in the survey before it was cancelled on Friday.
Wilkin County has four new COVID-19 cases out of a total of 70 cases, and a total of three deaths as of 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The county still has 9 active cases, according to the weekly report published Thursday, Sept. 24.
As of Sept. 24, 1,312 people have been tested for the virus in Wilkin County. Of those 1,312 tests, about 4.5 percent have been positive, compared to Minnesota’s average of 5.3 percent of tests coming back positive.
There were 97,638 positive cases in Minnesota as of 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, an increase of 936 from the previous day’s reporting. There are a total of 2,015 deaths in Minnesota, with seven new deaths reported in the state on Monday, Sept. 28.
Of the positive cases, 10,271 are healthcare workers. There have been 7,546 people hospitalized and 2,111 people requiring treatment in an ICU.
Twenty to 24-year-olds continue to lead the state in coronavirus cases, making up 13,346 of the total cases and only one death. Eighty-five to 89-year olds have the highest number of deaths in the state, making up 346 of the total deaths.
A little under half the cases in Minnesota can be attributed to community exposure, with 22,235 cases linked to known contact with someone who has coronavirus and 25,188 cases linked to unknown contact with a positive case within a community.
The U.S. currently has 7.14 million cases and 204,597 deaths.
