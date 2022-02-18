4 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Friday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,597 COVID-19 cases, with four newly reported as of Friday, Feb. 18. Of those, 1,538 no longer require isolation as of a Thursday, Feb. 17 weekly report. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county Friday, and the total remains at 22.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 30 cases between a seven-day period as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MDH announced expansions to its community rapid testing program earlier this week. MDH is providing 347,000 rapid antigen test kits to local public health agencies, tribal health, food shelves, and MDH COVID-19 Community Coordinators (CCCs) to provide for free to the communities they serve throughout February and March, according to a release. Each testing kit includes two tests.
“Rapid testing is a key tool Minnesotans can use to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 to their families and their communities. Even as transmission rates go down, it’s important that Minnesotans use resources like rapid testing if they feel sick,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated. “By partnering with community groups and local health agencies, we’re making it easier for vulnerable Minnesotans to get the resources they need to continue staying safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The state also offers to ship free COVID-19 tests to Minnesota residents. The tests can be ordered online. There is no limit to the number of tests that can be ordered over time, however, just one can be ordered at a time. Find a test at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
Minnesota has had a total of 1.404 million COVID-19 cases, 2,264 of them new as of Friday. The state reported 31 new deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 11,961.
Wilkin County’s cumulative percent of positive cases was higher than the state’s, at 8.6 percent compared to Minnesota’s 8 percent, according to the weekly report released Feb. 17. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 5-7 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, a decrease from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 11.2 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 14,839 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 18.57 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases, 57,309 have been re-infections.
In Wilkin County, 3,494 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,266 people have received both doses as of Wednesday, Feb. 16. This means 59 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday, 91 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 68 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose, 50 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received at least one dose, 38 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received at least one dose, 43 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received at least one dose and 21 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received at at least one dose.
In the state, 3.87 million Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.64 million have completed both doses as of Wednesday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (34 percent fully vaccinated).
The highest number of cases in the state belongs to the 30-34 age group, which accounts for 123,147 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. There have been 59 deaths in the age group. Just behind the 30-34 age group is the 25-29 age group, which has had a total of 123,142 cases and 31 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.