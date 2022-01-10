4 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,314 COVID-19 cases, with four newly reported as of Monday, Jan. 10. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county, and the total remains at 19.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 20 cases between a seven day period as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,291 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,108 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Jan. 6. This means 55.6 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday, 88 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 64 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses, 42 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses, 33 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses, 35 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses and 5 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received both doses.
Minnesota has had a total of 1.08 million COVID-19 cases, 10,964 of them new as of Monday. It marks the highest daily total in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported 44 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 10,810.
In the state, 3.78 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.54 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (25 percent fully vaccinated).
Wilkin County’s cumulative percent of positive cases is higher than the state’s, at 8.2 percent compared to Minnesota’s 6.8 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Jan. 6. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 7-10 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Dec. 19-25, a decrease from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 8.7 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 12,700 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The predominant variant in West Central Minnesota is the Delta variant, the weekly report stated. The same is true across all regions of the state.
The state has completed 16.67 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There have been a total of 19,390 reinfections across the state as of Monday.
