4 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday

The county is at a high level of community transmission with 50 cases between a seven day period as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,118 COVID-19 cases, with 4 newly reported as of Monday, Nov. 8. Of those, 1,046 no longer require isolation as of Thursday’s weekly report. There have been 15 deaths in the county.

In Wilkin County, 3,144 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,006 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Nov. 4. This means 53.1 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.

As of Wednesday, 87 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 63 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses of vaccine, 41 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses of vaccine, 31 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses of vaccine and 29 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses of vaccine.

Minnesota has had a total of 819,239 COVID-19 cases, 4,253 of them new as of Monday. The state reported 34 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 8,862. Of the total cases, 8,637 are reinfections, according to MDH. The state has completed 13.91 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday.

In the state, 3.49 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.32 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (0 percent fully vaccinated).

The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 73,131 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.

