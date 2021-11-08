4 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,118 COVID-19 cases, with 4 newly reported as of Monday, Nov. 8. Of those, 1,046 no longer require isolation as of Thursday’s weekly report. There have been 15 deaths in the county.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 50 cases between a seven day period as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,144 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,006 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Nov. 4. This means 53.1 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Wednesday, 87 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received both doses of vaccine, 63 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received both doses of vaccine, 41 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received both doses of vaccine, 31 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received both doses of vaccine and 29 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received both doses of vaccine.
Minnesota has had a total of 819,239 COVID-19 cases, 4,253 of them new as of Monday. The state reported 34 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 8,862. Of the total cases, 8,637 are reinfections, according to MDH. The state has completed 13.91 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday.
In the state, 3.49 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.32 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (0 percent fully vaccinated).
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 73,131 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.