4 Things To Know Today

1. ND Gov. Doug Burgum said a Red River Valley task force will concentrate on ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts in Cass County and the Fargo metro, the state’s hotspot. More than 8,000 tests have been completed in the county, and 752 have tested positive.
2. Expect colder weather this weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees overnight Saturday and down to 26 overnight Sunday. A slow warm up starts Monday, with sunny skies and a high near 47.
3. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in 2-3 weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and even death. The vast majority of people recover.
4. Unemployment in the U.S. is at 14.7 percent, a level last seen when the country was hit by the Great Depression. The Labor Department said Friday 20.5 million jobs disappeared in April, triggered by shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses.
