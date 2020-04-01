4 Things To Know Today

1. As of Tuesday afternoon, North Dakota had confirmed total of 126 total COVID-19 cases. A report earlier in the day stated Richland County had one of the new cases, but that was later determined to be incorrect by the county health department. A total of 17 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
2. Minnesota reported a total of 12 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, and 629 confirmed cases. Approximately 19,780 tests have been completed. Wilkin County and Otter Tail County each have one confirmed case.
3. The director for the North Dakota Small Business Association advises businesses impacted by COVID-19 should do immediately: revise your projections for the next 30 days, 90 days and end of the year; visit with your local lender to open a line of communication about possible CARES Act incentives; and visit ndresponse.gov for summary information on program for small businesses in the state.
4. Don’t forget to wash your phone. Tests done by scientists show that the coronavirus can live for 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel. the CDC recommends cleaning all “high-touch” surfaces daily, including phones, keyboards and tablet computers. Use Clorox wipes with 70 percent alcohol can be used to wipe down your phone.
– do not submerge it in any liquid.
