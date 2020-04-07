4 Things to Know Today

1. Overall ND has confirmed 225 positive COVID-19 cases out of 7,213 total tests for a positive rate of 3.1 percent as of 11 a.m. Monday. The state has the lowest rate in the country based on numbers tested. The state has conducted 8.9 tests per 1,000 individuals, and has the 10th best rate in the country, Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday afternoon. He shared 18 positive test results came through Monday, with 426 daily tests completed.
2. Those wanting to sew face masks can find instructions on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html and click on “Printer Friendly Version.” No-sew instructions are also included on the site.
3. Essential businesses are asked to do everything they can to modify their standard operating procedures to minimize employee contact with each other and the public, ensure workspaces and common areas are clean and sterilized throughout the day, and keep employees home if they are not feeling well.
4. Check in with senior neighbors and family members regularly and help where you can, maintaining a safe distance. Those who are most vulnerable need to know we care about them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.