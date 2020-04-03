4 Things to Know Today

1. There are approximately 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationally, and a total of 4,500 related deaths in the U.S. The North Dakota Dept. of Health confirmed 12 additional cases from 3 p.m. through midnight Wednesday, with a total of 159 positive cases in the state. Friday morning’s update will include a full 24-hour reporting period, Gov. Doug Burgum said during his Thursday press conference.
2. Minnesota reported 742 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, and 18 deaths related to the virus. More than 22,300 tests have been completed in the state.
3. President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus despite his administration’s projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease. He said we wants to give governors flexibility on the best option for their constituents.
4. This day in history: In 1865, Union forces captured Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.