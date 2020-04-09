4 Things to Know Today

1. North Dakota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 14 in the last day for a total statewide of 251, the state’s health officials said Wednesday. Cass County has half of the new cases. Richland County has none confirmed. Four people have died in the state from COVID-19. More than 8,550 people have been tested for the coronavirus in North Dakota.
2. Minnesota lawmakers reached a deal Wednesday on creating a long-awaited emergency insulin program for diabetics who can’t afford the drug. The bill is expected to be in front of the full Legislature as early as Tuesday next week.
3. Coronavirus is impacting 2 in 3 rural counties. University of Texas researches say research shows even in communities with few confirmed cases, the coronavirus could be spreading much more quickly than people realize.
4. Two people have been charged with federal terrorism offenses for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus. The cases are in Texas and Florida. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen instructed federal prosecutors across the country two weeks ago that they could charge people who threaten to spread the virus under the terrorism statutes as it’s considered a “biological agent” under the law.
