4 Things To Know Today

1. The CDC has changed how it defined the risk of coronavirus infection for Americans. The agency’s new guidance targeted people who have no symptoms but were exposed to others with known or suspected infections. It essentially says that anyone may be a carrier, whether that person has symptoms or not. The change comes after scientists offered more evidence Wednesday that the virus is spread by seemingly healthy people who show no clear symptoms, the Associated Press reported.
2. The U.S. reported 835 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, the most in one day. For information on how to protect yourself and what to do if you are sick, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html/.
