4 Things to Know Today

1. No new Wilkin County COVID-19 cases were reported by Minnesota state officials Wednesday. The county has had 11 confirmed cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. The state data does not break down those recovered by county. Minnesota has 12,917 total positive cases with 431 newly reported cases Wednesday and 24 newly reported deaths.
2. Richland County’s COVID-19 cases did not increase Wednesday, staying at 8, with 7 recoveries. There were 76 new cases in North Dakota reported, and two new COVID-19 related deaths.
3. This day in history: In 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark left St. Louis and set out on their historic expedition to explore the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase. The United States paid a total of $15 million for the entire Louisiana Purchase – a little more than $18 per square mile.
4. MLB owners are proposing an early July opening day without fans. If the proposal is approved by the baseball players’ union, opening day would take place around the July 4 weekend and spring training would start in early to mid-June. Any scenario where spectators could watch games in-person would depend on the ability for large gatherings to take place, at the federal, state and local level, MPR reported.
