4 Things To Know Today

1. North Dakota reports a total of 36 deaths related to COVID-19, the governor said Monday. There have been 1,518 positive cases in the state and 846 have recovered. Richland County has 9 cases and 7 are recovered. Gov. Doug Burgum will visit with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the response to the pandemic.
2. Minnesota reported 528 positive cases Monday, and the state has a total of 11,799 positive COVID-19 cases, with 7,536 no longer needing isolation. The state has had 591 deaths related to the disease, with 13 reported in Monday’s data. Wilkin County has had 11 positive cases and 3 deaths. The state does not specify how many cases are recovered by county.
3. Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers at the White House have sent three of the nation’s top medical experts into quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence into “self isolation.” A memo to staff Monday directed “everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering,” the Associated Press reported. Trump is not expected to wear one.
4. Twitter announced Monday it will warn users when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.
