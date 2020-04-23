4 Things To Know Today

1. Wick Communications continues to accept applications for our Community Grant Program to assist locally owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Grant recipients will be awarded a dollar for dollar match in marketing. Visit wick.news/grant for more information and to apply.
2. Both Richland and Wilkin counties added one confirmed COVID-19 case each Wednesday. Richland County now has six cases and Wilkin County has 10, including two deaths related to the disease. Minnesota is holding a homemade face mask drive this Saturday, April 25 at area fire departments across the state. Breckenridge Fire Department will be accepting the masks at the north side fire hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3. More than 700 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier’s crew. The U.S. Air Force constructed a temporary medical facility to provide treatment and isolation capacity for patients.
4. The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in U.S. long-term care facilities has topped 10,000 as facility owners say they are still struggling to access the testing they need to detect and curb outbreaks.
