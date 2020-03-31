4 Things To Know Today

1. North Dakota had 109 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening. Eleven additional people were confirmed with COVID-19 Monday morning and afternoon. A total of 3,909 individuals have been tested, with 3,800 negative tests. Three total deaths have been reported as of Monday evening.
2. Wilkin County has one confirmed positive COVID-19 case as of Monday afternoon. The state of Minnesota has 576 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. More than 18,800 tests have been completed as of Monday afternoon. The weekend saw the first confirmed case in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.
3. Nearly three out of four Americans are or will soon be under instructions to stay indoors, the New York Times reported Monday. The latest states to issue stay-at-home directives are Maryland and Virginia. States and localities are working to try curbing the spread of the coronavirus to prevent overwhelmed hospitals.
4. If you think you are sick with COVID-19, the CDC recommends you stay home and get in touch with your doctor. Don’t leave your home, except to get medical care, and call your doctor ahead of time. Separate yourself from other people in your home, known as home isolation, and wear a face mask if you’re around other people. For more tips, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html/.
