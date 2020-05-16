4 Things to Know Today

1. Flags at half staff to honor lives lost during COVID-19. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, May 19 and on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn and honor lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Individuals and businesses are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
2. Higher education students in North Dakota will be participating in their formal graduation ceremonies soon, some virtually this spring and others in the fall. About 6,500 higher ed students are completing their degrees this semester.
3. The Garden Art Exhibit will begin June 2 at Red Door Art Gallery. The gallery is looking for donations of new or used art and collectibles for their art sale and auction to be held later this year. Email or call the gallery if you have items to donate. They may be reached at rdag@midconetwork.com and 701-591-1010.
4. COVID-19 has infected 100 percent of residents in one building at Lilac Homes in Moorhead, Minnesota, and killed nine elderly people there, Inforum reported Friday.
