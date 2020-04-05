4 Things To Know Today

1. The CDC has recommended voluntary use of non-medical grade masks. Officials are asking to leave the N95 masks available for medical workers, as per CDC guidelines. Homemade masks made of fabric or cloth are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE) but they can limit the spread of infectious droplets in the air by containing coughs and sneezes. They can be an effective complement to hand washing, social distancing and other mitigation measures.
2. North Dakota reported 173 positive COVID-19 cases at the end of the week, with 29 hospitalized and 3 deaths total. 5,798 people in the state had been tested by the end of the day Thursday, which is the last data available as of Friday afternoon. Visit https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus for more information.
3. As of Friday morning, Minnesota reported a total of 789 confirmed positive cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19. 24,227 completed tests have been done in the state. Visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html for more information.
4. Some good news: Testing for COVID-19 in the U.S. is increasing, going from testing 350 people on March 7 to 30,000 people on March 19, to more than 101,000 on April 1.
