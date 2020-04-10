4 Things to Know Today

1. Richland County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday. Cass County has 83. North Dakota has 269 confirmed cases and 5 related deaths. Wilkin County now has five cases and one related death. Otter Tail County has 3 confirmed cases. Minnesota has 1,242 confirmed cases and 50 COVID-19 related deaths. Visit our website at https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/coronavirus/ for our free access coverage of coronavirus news.

2. Nearly 90 percent of the country’s personal protective equipment stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments for front-line medical workers. 10 percent has been held back for federal workers.

3. In the past three weeks, more than 16.8 million Americans are now on unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought economies around the world to a near standstill.

4. Today is Good Friday. On This Day in History: In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded in New York City. In 2019, three were 3,726 animals adopted from the ASPCA Adoption Center.

