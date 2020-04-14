4 Things To Know Today

1. The CDC is now reporting 554,849 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and 21,942 deaths. For more information on how to protect yourself, what to do if you are sick, and additional coronavirus-related data, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html/.
2. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the economy in some parts of the country could have a “rolling reentry” as early as next month, if authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected, the Associated Press reported.
3. The UDSA unveiled a new tool to help rural communities address the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide can be found at https://bit.ly/3elSyKQ.
4. This Day in History: In 2003, the International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium announced the successful completion of the Human Genome Project. Research indicates that genetic heredity plays a major role in only about 5-10 percent of all cancers. The rest are caused by aging and other environmental factors.
