4 Things to Know Today

1. Minnesota reported Friday the state has 1,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths. Approximately 33,894 people have been tested in the state. Wilkin County has six confirmed cases and one death. Otter Tail County has three cases.
2. North Dakota released updated COVID-19 case numbers Friday morning, showing the state had 278 confirmed cases and six deaths. Richland County has one confirmed case. Gov. Doug Burgum did note a seventh individual had passed away since the data was released, and that death will be included in Saturday’s case data. There have been 9,608 people in the state tested, and 105 people have recovered.
3. Christians around the world marked Good Friday in front of computer screens rather than in church pews. Pope Francis presided over a torch-lit Good Friday procession of Vatican medical personnel in an otherwise empty St. Peter’s Square. Public health officials and religious leaders warned people against violating lockdowns on social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to come storming back, the Associated Press reported.
4. This Day in History: In 1981, the first space shuttle, Columbia, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
