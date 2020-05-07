4 Things To Know

1. Today, May 7, is the National Day of Prayer, an annual holiday that encourages American to pray, meditate and repent. It’s also used to draw awareness to prayer and religious beliefs.
2. Effective Monday, May 11, the city of Wahpeton will remove spring load limits from alleys and Waste Management will resume garbage collection in alleys. Contact the city of Wahpeton’s Public Works Dept. with questions at 701-642-6565.
3. Attorneys General in 11 states, including North Dakota and Minnesota, are asking the Department of Justice to pursue a federal investigation into market competition and potential anti-competitive practices by meat packers in the cattle industry. The four largest beef processors control 80 percent of beef processing in the U.S. Thee AGs want an end to unfair business practices to ensure the market is fair for both farmers and producers.
4. Since the pandemic began through April 25, 113,620 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment. In the Northwest part of the state, which includes Wilkin County, a total of 45,894 have filed, which is about 15 percent of workers in the region.
