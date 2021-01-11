5 cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in MN

The COVID-19 variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom in September 2020 was detected in five Minnesota residents Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The residents reside in four different counties in the Twin Cities metro area.
The residents are between the ages of 15-37, and the variant cases were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Public Health Laboratory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
MDH has been investigating the origins of the variant in each of the Minnesota cases. So far, they found two of the cases had traveled internationally, one case did not travel and the other two cases have unknown travel history, MDH stated. They are in the process of re-interviewing the five residents to try to gain more information.
“It’s important to note that this variant strain of the virus has been found in other states in the U.S., so we were expecting to find the virus in Minnesota. Knowing that it is now here does not change our current public health recommendations,” said Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist.
As of Friday, Jan. 8, the CDC reported 63 variant cases in the U.S. Since the data is updated each Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 7 p.m., the number does not yet reflect the five Minnesota cases. The CDC data shows 32 of the 63 reported variant cases are in California, and 22 are in Florida, as of Friday.
“This virus makes it really hard for people to know whether they or the person next to them is infected — whether this strain or another strain — so we all need to do our part to protect ourselves and each other,” MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann said.
While the variant is more contagious, it is not more severe, Lynfield said. Adhering to state guidelines such as wearing facial coverings and social distancing are most effective against the variant.
“The fact that the variant strain is thought to be more contagious, but not more virulent, than the viral strains currently in wide circulation in Minnesota reinforces the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing outside your home and quarantining if you’ve been exposed to a positive case,” Ehresmann said.
Preliminary studies show the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant, Ehresmann said.
“Whether this new strain infects more people will be determined to a large degree by how rigorously we all practice those protective measures that are so important,” Lynfield said. “Getting as many people vaccinated as possible will also be critical in the control of spread of this variant and the emergence of other variants.”
