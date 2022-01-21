5 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Friday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,399 COVID-19 cases, with five newly reported as of Friday, Jan. 21. Of those, 1,324 no longer require isolation as of Thursday’s weekly report. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county, and the total remains at 19.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 54 cases between a seven day period as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,413 people aged 5 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,188 people have received both doses as of Wednesday, Jan. 19. This means 57.6 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
As of Wednesday, 91 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 67 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose, 48 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received at least one dose, 37 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received at least one dose, 42 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received at least one dose and 17 percent of residents between the ages of 5-11 had received at at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 1.22 million COVID-19 cases, 11,828 of them new as of Friday. The state reported 36 new deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 11,151.
In the state, 3.82 million Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.58 million have completed both doses as of Wednesday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (93 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate (28 percent fully vaccinated).
Wilkin County’s cumulative percent of positive cases is higher than the state’s, at 8.5 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7.7 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Jan. 20. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 15-20 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Jan. 2-8, an increase from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 22.8 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 13,392 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 17.49 million COVID-19 tests as of Friday. Out of the positive cases, 36,959 have been re-infections.
Omicron is quickly gaining ground against the Delta variant in all regions of Minnesota. Omicron makes up 20 percent of cases in West Central Minnesota, according to Thursday’s weekly report. By comparison, the previous weekly report showed Omicron made up just 0.87 percent of West Central cases. Delta still leads the state in cases, making up 63 percent.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 108,294 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
