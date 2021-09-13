5 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Monday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 886 COVID-19 cases, with five newly reported as of Monday, Sept. 13. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county, and the total remains at 14.
The county dropped to a substantial level of community transmission with less than 10 as of Sept. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wilkin County, 3,032 people aged 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,851 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Sept. 9. This means 56.4 percent of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday, 89 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 64 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose, 40 percent of residents between the ages of 18-49 had received at least one dose, 29 percent of residents between the ages of 16-17 had received at least one dose and 35 percent of residents between the ages of 12-15 had received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 669,176 COVID-19 cases, 2,693 of them new as of Monday. The state reported 11 new deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 7,903.
In the state, 3.35 million eligible Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 3.16 million have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. The 65-plus age group has the highest vaccination rate in the state (91 percent fully vaccinated) and those aged 12-15 have the lowest vaccination rate (52 percent fully vaccinated).
The state has completed 11.8 million COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Out of the positive cases 45,476 have been among healthcare workers.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 63,871 of the total cases in the state as of Monday. A total of six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
• Allow at least six feet of space between people
• Wear a cloth face covering when you can't maintain physical distance
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
