55 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has a total of 417 cases, 55 of them active as of the weekly report on Thursday, Dec. 3. The weekly case positivity rate in the county was 15.65 percent reported on Dec. 1, down from the previous weekly case rate, but still higher than the state rate of 11.4 percent.
Essentia Health launched a COVID-19 projections chart that lets people interact with numbers and data in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Numbers range from the state level to the county level. A few of the available metrics include cases per 10,000 people, daily new cases and seven-day positivity rates.
“We hope that community members use this dashboard to better understand the impact of COVID in our region, and how behaviors like physical distancing and masking affect the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer at Essentia Health. “As a community we can use this dashboard to observe the changes over time and celebrate as we slow the spread of COVID.”
In one metric, the number of cases per 10,000 people in the past 14 days, Wilkin County is in the highest range: 200 plus cases. By comparison, Richland County is in the 100-200 range, according to the map. As of Dec. 3, 6.7 percent of Wilkin County has or has had the virus.
The chart is helpful for determining when significant changes took place and why, Essentia Health Media Relations Specialist Tara Ekren wrote in a release. One of those major changes is expected to appear in the data within the next few weeks, reflecting the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We as a team of scientists have been watching this every day since March, and we can absolutely tell when the data changes because of the behavior of the community,” Manney said.
Minnesota is at 333,626 total cases, 6,166 new as of Dec. 3. Of those cases, 43,607 are active. The state has a total of 3,784 deaths, as of Thursday.
Minnesota K-12 schools account for 9,061 of the total cases, while institutes of higher education in the state make up 9,168 of the cases.
Younger people between the ages of 20-24 have the highest number of cases in the state, followed closely by people ages 25-29. The fewest number of cases have been in people over 100 years old, due to the small population of people in the age group.
Out of the total cases, 24,217 have been in healthcare workers, as of Dec. 3.
The new projections chart can be viewed at: https://www.essentiahealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-regional-case-projections/.
