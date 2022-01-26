58 new, 130 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland

Richland County's COVID-19 update for Wednesday included 243 new COVID-19 tests processed locally and 81 new local recoveries from COVID-19. The county has had nearly 3,700 cumulative positive local cases to date.

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Wednesday, Jan. 26 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

58 — new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

130 — active positive local COVID-19 cases

243 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally

81 — new local recoveries from COVID-19

3,697 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases (2,508 confirmed by PCR tests and 1,189 deemed probable by antigen tests)

7,428 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021

2,088 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19; 10 new deaths were confirmed Wednesday; they include five among ages 70-79, three among ages 80 and older and two among ages 60-69; five were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota, followed by one each in Barnes, Grand Forks, McHenry, Mercer and Stutsman counties

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021

3,546 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County

15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals

approximately 61.3 — percent of county residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Jan. 25

approximately 60.1 — percent of county residents who were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday

55.9 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (419,752 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday

52.9 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (397,355 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday

1,951 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 0-19 (624 among ages 0-5, 558 among ages 6-11, 293 among ages 12-14 and 476 among ages 15-19)

1,359 — active cases statewide among ages 20-29

1,497 — active cases statewide among ages 30-39

1,030 — active cases statewide among ages 40-49

832 — active cases statewide among ages 50-59

588 — active cases statewide among ages 60-69

456 — active cases statewide among ages 70 and older (218 among ages 70-79 and 238 among ages 80 and older)

53 — counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Sunday; all had new cases; 11 had single-digit activity

2,102 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County

585 — new cases in Cass County

1,145 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

339 — new cases in Burleigh County

7,713 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

2,373 — new cases statewide

2,367 — new recoveries statewide

159 — hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19

18 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

47 — individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 27 hospitalizations among ages 70-79, 26 among ages 80 and older and 24 among ages 50-59

1,000 — North Dakota long-term care residents who have died from or related to COVID-19 to date

1,142 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

721 — individuals ages 70-79 (434 total) and 60-69 (287 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

225 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 23 ages 30-39, 54 ages 40-49 and 136 ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

