7 new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has had a total of 1,438 COVID-19 cases, with seven newly reported as of Wednesday, Jan. 26. Over the course of five days, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported 39 new cases in the county. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 19.
The county is at a high level of community transmission with 63 cases between a seven day period as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota has had a total of 1.28 million COVID-19 cases, 15,572 of them new as of Wednesday. The state reported 52 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 11,282.
There have been an estimated 215,055 cases between Jan. 3-24, according to MDH.
“The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of the pandemic,” MDH stated.
The Omicron variant is currently the dominant variant across the U.S., according to the CDC. From Jan. 16-22, Omicron made up 99.9 percent of all new cases. The Omicron variant began gaining ground the week of Dec. 18, and by Christmas week, it had overtaken the percentage of Delta variant cases.
The Omicron variant is known for being highly contagious, with cold- and flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever or chills, runny nose, cough and fatigue. Unlike the other variants, the loss of taste and smell is less common.
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have made strides toward an Omicron-specific vaccine booster, with both starting clinical trials this week. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration pulled two antibody treatments on Monday that likely do not work against the variant.
The CDC stopped summarizing their case forecasts in December, stating the “recent case forecasts have shown low reliability, with more reported cases than expected falling outside the forecast prediction intervals for 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-week ahead case forecasts.”
The CDC has still been summarizing death forecasts. The most recent predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, with 4,900 to 25,600 new deaths likely reported in the week ending February 19, 2022.
“The national ensemble predicts that a total of 923,000 to 979,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date,” according to the CDC.
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.