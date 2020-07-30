75 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in ND

The North Dakota Dept. of Health on Thursday, July 30 reported 75 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. A Ramsey County woman with underlying health conditions died from the virus. Nearly all 103 people in the state who have died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.
Richland County added five additional cases, bringing the cumulative total to 82, with 22 active cases. Sixty individuals in the county have recovered.
More than 77 percent of the state’s nearly 5,800 positive cases contracted the illness from community spread or close contact, according to the NDDoH website.
An outbreak at the state capital and surrounding areas is partly attributed to Fourth of July celebrations in which some residents participated in large gatherings, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
A new Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force will include local health and political officials, business and health care leaders as well as state government representatives. Burleigh County has more than twice the number of active cases of any county in North Dakota at 279. Thursday’s report confirmed an additional 27 new cases there.
There have been 356 people hospitalized in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 43 are currently hospitalized, the NDDoH reported.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases.
