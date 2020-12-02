Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in ND

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new cases and 92 active cases Wednesday, Dec. 2. The county’s new cases are down from the 15 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 1. The active cases are down from the 101 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
The county remains at No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Wednesday, however, Richland County is tied with Ramsey County. Both have 92 active COVID-19 cases, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. Richland and Ramsey counties are between Sioux County (95 active cases) and the tied McLean and Traill counties (68 active cases each).
Wednesday marked North Dakota’s 10th consecutive day for declining active COVID-19 cases. After six consecutive days of declining new cases statewide, the number went up. The state confirmed 486 new cases and 5,236 active cases. The new cases are up from the 409 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are down from the 5,686 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
North Dakota has not had a record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 11, when 11,656 active cases were confirmed. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
Richland County’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 160 total, was confirmed Monday, Nov. 23. The record for new cases, 37 total, was confirmed Thursday, Nov. 19. In September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota. Wednesday marked Richland County’s second consecutive day for both declining new and active COVID-19 cases, according to NDDoH information.
Twelve COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 966, were confirmed Wednesday. They include a man in his 70s from Burleigh County, a man in his 80s from Burleigh County, a woman in her 70s from Cass County, a man in his 80s from Foster County, a man in his 80s from Grant County and a man in his 90s from Griggs County, NDDoH reported.
The remaining six deceased include a woman in her 80s from McLean County, a woman in her 50s from Ransom County, a man in his 80s from Stark County, a man in his 70s from Stutsman County, a man in his 90s from Walsh County and a woman in her 90s from Ward County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Wednesday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Wednesday, there are 301 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s 319 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,177 COVID-19 cases, 1,074 recoveries (including 14 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The county’s 92 active cases include 18 among ages 60-69, 15 among ages 20-29, 13 each (26 total) among ages 15-19 and 30-39, nine among ages 40-49, eight among ages 50-59, six among ages 12-14, five among ages 70-79, two each (four total) among ages 6-11 and 80 or older and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 888 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 808 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,153,230 processed COVID-19 tests, 80,135 confirmed cases, 73,933 recoveries (including 788 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 966 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 966 COVID-19 or related deaths, 623 as of Wednesday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 179 among ages 70-79 and 93 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 71 deaths including 47 among ages 50-59, 14 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed one death to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of December. A total of 398 deaths have been confirmed for the month of November, compared to October’s 295 deaths.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. Forty-two counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Burleigh County, 112 cases; Cass County, 92 cases; Ward County, 64 cases; Morton County, 24 cases; and Williams County, 19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 1,040 cases; Burleigh County, 794 cases; Ward County, 531 cases; Grand Forks County, 434 cases; and Morton County, 227 cases.
More than 45.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 32.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
