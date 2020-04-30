BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum signed an amended executive order Wednesday providing additional guidance for businesses that are resuming or continuing operations under the “North Dakota Smart Restart” protocols developed in collaboration with the business community to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protocols initially released Tuesday included operating standards for all industries, as well as specific guidance for several high-contact business sectors including restaurants and bars; hair, nail and tanning salons and other cosmetology-related businesses; tattoo and body piercing businesses; massage therapy facilities; and fitness centers. Additional ND Smart Restart protocols were provided today for movie theaters, including limiting capacity and group sizes, allowing for proper spacing between groups and staggering showtimes to decrease congestion in common areas.
These businesses, which experienced temporarily closures or access restrictions under the previous executive order that expires Thursday, April 30, may begin to re-open at 8 a.m. Friday, May 1, if the ND Smart Restart standard procedures and industry-specific rules are adopted and rigorously followed. Recreation and sports arenas, and music and entertainment venues, will remain closed until further notice.
The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday confirmed 42 additional cases of COVID-19 out of 1,813 tests, for a positive rate of 2.3 percent, the lowest daily rate since April 10. That bring the state’s total to 1,033 confirmed cases. With 28 newly recovered cases, the number of active cases increased by 14 to 577 active cases. Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 19 people with COVID-19 have died.
For more information on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or www.ndresponse.gov.
