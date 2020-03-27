3 additional positive COVID-19 cases in ND Friday afternoon

This map shows the number of completed COVID-19 tests done in North Dakota as of Friday afternoon. Richland County has 22 completed tests.

 ND Dept. of Health

The North Dakota Dept. of Health reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon. Here’s the full day’s results:

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 26 at 3 p.m. — March 27 at 9 a.m.

· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, close contact

· Man in his 40s from Stark County, under investigation

· Man in his 50s from Morton County, under investigation

· Woman in her 60s from Morton County, under investigation

· Woman in her 50s from Morton County, under investigation

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 27 from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.

· Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from Stark County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, travel

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

2708 — Total Tested (+447 individuals from yesterday)

2640 — Negative (+437 individuals from yesterday)

68 – Positive (+10 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Recovered

1 – Death

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments