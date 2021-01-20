All community vaccine appointments filled in Minnesota

After launching nine community vaccine sites across the state on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday, Jan. 20 that all the appointments for the week have been filled.
Since noon Tuesday, just under 6,000 Minnesotans ages 65 and older signed up for an appointment to receive their first or second vaccine doses at the various sites from Thursday through Saturday. Another 6,000 appointments are reserved for educators and staff across the state.
One of the sites is located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Next week, appointments will refresh at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Minnesota residents 65 and older can schedule an appointment or join a waitlist.
"Because this is a pilot program, there is a limited amount of vaccine and appointment slots available for eligible Minnesotans right now. Access is expected to increase as the federal government provides more doses of vaccine to Minnesota in the weeks ahead," MDH reported.
Those 65 and older can make appointments by visiting mn.gov/vaccine or by calling 612-426-7230 or toll free, 1-833-431-2053. School educators, staff and child care workers should wait for instructions from their employer on how to get an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.