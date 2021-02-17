The Richland County Health Department is committed to providing the most accurate and up to date information regarding COVID-19 vaccines. We have been receiving many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the top 5 questions we are asked.
1. What type of COVID-19 vaccines are currently licensed under emergency use authorization and how does it prevent severe illness from COVID-19 disease?
The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are both messenger RNA vaccines. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is licensed for those 18 years and older and is given 28 days apart. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is licensed for those 16 years and older and is given 21 days apart.
Both of the vaccines are given as a two-dose series. The vaccine contains messenger RNA that is taken into the cells. The cells then process it to make a protein, in this case the COVID-19 spike protein. If you are exposed to the COVID-19 virus in the future, the immune system will recognize the COVID-19 spike protein triggering an immune response and preventing severe illness from COVID-19 disease.
2. Are the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines safe and effective?
In clinical trials, both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were deemed safe with no serious safety concerns. Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are around 95 percent effective. A vaccine with 95 percent efficacy means that it has the ability to prevent 19 out of 20 COVID-19 infections in those who are vaccinated.
3. What are the side effects after vaccination?
Common side effects from vaccination include pain, swelling, or redness where the shot was given. Other side effects reported include a mild fever, chills, fatigue, headache or muscle/joint aches. Side effects are more common after the second dose.
4. Do I still need to wear a mask, social distance, and quarantine if I am a contact after I receive both doses of my vaccine?
Yes, you need to continue to wear a mask and social distance at this time. Prevention measures must be maintained until we reach herd immunity through the vaccine.
Recently, the CDC recommended that vaccinated persons with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet the following criteria.
• You must be fully vaccinated. This means it has been greater than two weeks since receipt of the second dose of a two-dose series COVID-19 vaccine or greater than two weeks since receipt of the first dose of a single dose COVID-19 vaccine.
• Are within three months following receipt of the last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Have had no symptoms since the most current exposure to COVID-19.
5. How will I know when it is my turn to receive the vaccine?
In Richland County, we are in Phase 1B vaccinating those 65 and older. Please sign up for the vaccine clinics only if you meet the criteria for the phase we are vaccinating.
Some of the underlying health conditions which put you at high risk for severe disease if you would contract COVID-19 disease include Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised State, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
If you have more questions related to COVID-19 vaccines check out the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine frequently asked questions (https://www.health.nd.gov/immunization-guidance-public) or reach out to us at 701-642-7735.
Check out Richland County Health Department’s website and Facebook page to find COVID-19 vaccine clinic information.
