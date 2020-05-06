The American Soybean Association, state soybean organizations and the United Soybean Board (USB) want to preserve and improve the mental health and well-being of farmers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and other stressors by offering resources for alleviating stress and guidance for seeking emotional help.
This May, during Mental Health Month, ASA is launching a campaign to combat #FarmStress and offer #SoyHelp. ASA has researched a range of options that will be shared both nationally and by state soybean affiliates. The initiative stems from the ASA COVID-19 Task Force survey administered in April to the ASA, USSEC and USB boards of directors on C-19 effects, which demonstrated stress out in the countryside is exceptionally high.
Farm stress is not the same for all. It can range from temporary situational stress, ongoing depression, bouts of anxiety, or suicidal thoughts. The program aims to provide options for all of these concerns and to ease the stigma that can exist when talking about farm stress. It also offer tips for opening conversations with those you know who are struggling and how to be a source of help for them — or get them qualified professional assistance.
Resources will be shared here on eBean and on ASA social media, and by USB and state affiliates on their communications platforms: (1) National mental health resources, including suicide hotlines and crisis centers (2) Agriculture-specific resources for farmers and farm families, both national and by soy state and (3) COVID-19-specific resources for stress and other concerns, both national and specific for each of the soy-growing states.
