Responding to the need for educational resources for students as schools close due to COVID-19, Prairie Public’s WORLD Channel is broadcasting At Home Learning programs for grades 6-12 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.
These daily, free over-the-air television broadcasts are supplemented with learning materials from PBS LearningMedia, a free online service of thousands of educational resources at pbslearningmedia.org. Additional resources for parents, children, and educators is available at prairiepublic.org/education/covidresources.
“Our public media mission to support students with the educational resources needed to thrive is more important than ever,” said John Harris, Prairie Public CEO. “While our WORLD At Home Learning programs are geared to middle and high school students, our 24/7 PBS Kids service and daytime schedule on our primary television channel target children in primary-school grades. We recognize that many families do not have access to the internet or computers at home, so we are using our public media TV broadcast channels to reach teachers, students and caregivers across the state.”
In addition, Prairie Public is airing the television series “Coronavirus: An Almanac Special” three times each week on Saturdays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Prairie Public’s radio network is broadcasting “A National Conversation with All Things Considered” each weeknight at 8 p.m.; “Main Street” local radio conversations weekdays at 3 p.m. with entire hours dedicated to the issue; and local, regional and national news daily.
Prairie Public Broadcasting, headquartered in Fargo, is a non-profit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public television services throughout North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, southern Manitoba, and parts of Montana and South Dakota; public radio service to North Dakota; and educational and technological services to communities and individuals across its coverage area.
