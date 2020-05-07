BISMARCK, N.D. – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Wednesday that a “virtual graduation ceremony” will be broadcast and livestreamed across North Dakota May 30 as a special opportunity to honor North Dakota’s Class of 2020. The ceremony is a bonus addition to any local graduation celebrations that local school districts will hold.
The Department of Public Instruction is partnering with Gov. Doug Burgum’s office, Forum Communications Co. of Fargo, and Microsoft Corp. to produce the live ceremony, Baesler said.
It will take place May 30 at 2 p.m. Central time (1 p.m. Mountain). It will be broadcast on ABC affiliates in North Dakota, and a livestream will be available on the websites of Forum Communications properties InForum, Grand Forks Herald, Jamestown Sun and The Dickinson Press. The livestream will be available for free and will not be behind the company’s paywall.
It will honor 181 North Dakota high schools and include remarks from Burgum; a musical performance by Nashville recording artists Tigirlily, two sisters who are natives of Hazen, N.D.; and remarks by a nationally known speaker or speakers, who will deliver an invocation and commencement address.
“This is intended to provide another special opportunity to honor and celebrate our 2020 graduates and their families, who have already sacrificed so much of their senior year celebrations because of COVID-19,” Baesler said.
