FARGO — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the country, local communities have experienced unprecedented hardships. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) Caring Foundation has announced $150,000 in funds will be dedicated to nonprofits working to address the pandemic.
BCBSND Caring Foundation will distribute $75,000 to the eight United Way agencies across the state of North Dakota, as well as $75,000 to nonprofits dedicated to serving homeless populations, feeding families, providing childcare, and offering other basic needs to individuals most affected by the novel coronavirus. Priority will be given to organizations that have identified the greatest communities needs and developed strong community partnerships to address them.
“We hope that by rapidly responding to address the immediate needs of communities across the state, these funds will alleviate the pressure that many organizations and individuals are experiencing,” said Dan Conrad, board chair of the BCBSND Caring Foundation. “One of our primary goals is to ensure the health and safety of all North Dakotans while slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
Nonprofit and community organizations can apply online for a Community Crisis Response Grant by visiting www.bcbsnd.com/caring-foundation/apply. Applications will then be reviewed for consideration.
