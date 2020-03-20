FARGO, N.D. – As the global effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals, cities, businesses, hospitals and schools take steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In response, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) is adjusting service options to ensure the health and well-being of all North Dakotans.
Following CDC best practices to contain COVID-19, BCBSND is temporarily suspending face-to-face services at offices statewide as of March 19, 2020. BCBSND will continue to serve members online or by phone.
BCBSND phone lines will be open during normal business hours, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Any calls received to the Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, Valley City and Williston District offices will be routed to ensure they are answered at the Customer Contact Center by service representatives, most of whom are fully set-up to serve members from their homes.
“We hope that this interruption is brief while we take these extra precautions,” said Dan Conrad, President and CEO. “It is important to keep the lines of communication open. We encourage members to reach out to their BCBSND representative with any questions about these service changes or any additional questions they can be helpful answering. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this pandemic together.”
