Bill aims to lessen threat of an outbreak in jails and prisons

Concerts, restaurants, schools and other large gathering areas have all been closed due to social distancing as a protection measure in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. However, there are some places that can not close: jails and prisons. With literally no escape, there is little to no room for social distancing and items such as hand sanitizer which contains alcohol are prohibited in correctional settings.
An outbreak would not only infect and kill inmates in these settings but could be spread to law enforcement officers, correctional officers and other members who interact with inmates which could potentially spread into communities.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise within jails and prisons throughout the country, Minnesota’s House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division presented an intermediate emergency COVID-19 response bill on Monday, April 6 that would take immediate steps to mitigate this kind of threat.
In order to mitigate the threat at Wilkin County jail in Breckenridge, Minnesota, staff personnel are taking temperatures between shifts and suspects who are being brought into the jail are being screened with health questions, Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler said.
“This bill is about high-stakes balancing,” Rep. Carlos Mariana (DFL-St. Paul) said. “To keep a place of close confinement under a whole lot of stress and tension as safe as possible.”
Mariani said that if COVID-19 spreads to the state’s prisons and jails that put the general public at greater risk because of staff going in and out of these facilities daily which can carry the virus back to their families and communities.
A key takeaway in the bill would give the corrections commissioner authority to grant early conditional release to inmates who have 180 days or less to serve. Inmates would be eligible if they are deemed as a low risk to re-offend and “do not present a foreseeable risk to public safety.”
“When this all started we were at 12 or 13 prisoners and we are now down to three, so we are making changes,” Fiedler said. That choice was made based on those prisoners being deemed a low threat to the public and was made on behalf of Wilkin County judges.
“Public safety has to be the number one consideration,” Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said.
However, there are some Minnesota legislators who disagree with this bill.
“I do not support releasing inmates early from jail in response to the pandemic. It defies common sense to release more people who have tested positive for Covid-19, and have also committed crimes, into our communities before the proper time. There is no reason to put our law-abiding population at even greater risk. I continue to urge Governor Walz not to implement this measure, as other states have started doing. I encourage constituents to voice their opinions on this matter to their elected representatives and the Governor’s office,” Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) said.
He further noted that steps are being taken to support local sheriffs who have decided to bring only people arrested to detention facilities if they are arrested for violent offenses or have possible threats to the health or safety of communities.
The bill also includes a provision that would specify health care providers who test first responders for COVID-19 return results as soon as possible. First responders include law enforcement officers, firefighters, domestic abuse and victim advocates.
Sessions Daily reported that the bill would also include:
• Requiring the corrections commissioner and sheriffs to post daily inmate population numbers of facilities,
• Allow coroners and medical examiners to access data to identify a dead person,
• Direct the commissioner of corrections to grant inmates free phone calls and video conferences if visitors are prohibited.
